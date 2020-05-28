All the fun of the fair society: The post-Covid dream of swapping business as usual for better than usual

Hands are clapped and saucepans banged across the country once a week in appreciation of key workers.

It has quickly become an established tradition but there will almost certainly come a time, as the immediate crisis eases, when this token of society’s gratitude dwindles.

What hope it might be replaced with a more concrete reward for those we have come to recognise as doing work that matters deeply to our collective wellbeing, something that makes their own lives rather more comfortable too?