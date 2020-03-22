All McDonald’s restaurants in UK to close by tomorrow night

McDonald’s restaurants across the UK will be closed by 7pm on Monday night.

The fast food giant announced the decision on its Twitter page on Sunday evening.

An update from McDonald’s UK and Ireland — See you soon pic.twitter.com/43moFRrWRR — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) March 22, 2020

In a statement it said: “This is not a decision we are taking lightly, but one made with the well-being and safety of our employees in mind as well as in the best interests of our customers.

“We will work with local community groups to responsibly distribute food and drink from our restaurants in the coming days.

“Thank you to our brilliant employees for their hard work during this incredibly challenging time.

“We look forward to seeing you all again as soon as it is safe for us to reopen.”

