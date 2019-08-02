Advice issued to holidaymakers as firm behind LateRooms.com and Super Break collapses

Holidaymakers are being urged to contact their travel agents after two firms collapsed.

Around 50,000 travellers are believed to have been affected as the parent company of Late Rooms and Super Break ceased trading.

Super Break has warned customers that hotel-only holidays would be cancelled and people currently on holiday might have to pay again.

However, travellers who booked package holidays, excluding flight inclusive breaks, “should be financially protected by ABTA”.

Passengers with flight inclusive breaks will be covered under the CAA’s ATOL scheme.

For holidaymakers who have made reservations through LateRooms.com, the Malvern Group has advised they acted only as agents and they “anticipate that your reservation is secure and your payment will be taken by the accommodation supplier either in advance (for non-refundable reservations) or at the property”.

Those who bought gift vouchers or tickets to events or attractions have been told to seek a refund from their debit or credit card provider if that was how they paid.

What should you do if you have a holiday booked?

ABTA, the Association of British Travel Agents, has recommended customers do the following.

Customers who are currently on holiday

Customers who are currently on holiday on ABTA protected packages (rail or other non-flight packages) should be able to continue with their trip as planned, but can contact ABTA if they encounter any difficulties with arrangements.

Customers who are on holiday on ATOL protected packages (flight-based packages) should be able to continue with their trip as planned but if they encounter any difficulties should contact the CAA.

Customers who are yet to travel

Customers who have booked with Super Break should visit abta.com/superbreak where we have specific guidance on next steps and how to progress a claim through ABTA, ATOL, the consumer’s card provider or through another type of financial protection scheme, if required.

York-based Super Break was established in 1983 and specialised in short city breaks in the UK and overseas, employing around 250 people.

Abta said the “vast majority of holidaymakers’ arrangements” will be covered through one of a number of different types of financial protection.

It understands Super Break had around 20,000 bookings involving approximately 53,000 people.

Around 400 people are currently on holiday but “they should be able to continue” with their trip as normal, Abta added.