Aberdeen MP Kirsty Blackman apologises after outrage over ‘suicide’ tweet amid Tory sleaze row

MP Kirsty Blackman has apologised for using suicide to make a political point against disgraced former Tory minister Owen Paterson.

The Aberdeen North SNP MP used a Twitter post to reference suicide and the lobbying row surrounding Mr Paterson, whose wife killed herself last year.

She later deleted the tweet after “some reflection”.

Mr Paterson chose to resign as an MP this week rather than face a fresh vote on a possible six-week ban, after a u-turn by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.