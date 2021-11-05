News / UK Aberdeen MP Kirsty Blackman apologises after outrage over ‘suicide’ tweet amid Tory sleaze row By Adele Merson 05/11/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 05/11/2021, 2:07 pm Aberdeen North MP Kirsty Blackman has offered her "unreserved apologies" for the tweet. MP Kirsty Blackman has apologised for using suicide to make a political point against disgraced former Tory minister Owen Paterson. The Aberdeen North SNP MP used a Twitter post to reference suicide and the lobbying row surrounding Mr Paterson, whose wife killed herself last year. She later deleted the tweet after “some reflection”. Mr Paterson chose to resign as an MP this week rather than face a fresh vote on a possible six-week ban, after a u-turn by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Continue Reading Start your 30 day free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe