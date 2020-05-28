A glimpse of a greener world — but will it outlast the lockdown?

The climate crisis and Covid-19 are two very different challenges, but they do have some key things in common.
Both are global – they do not respect national boundaries – and both require countries to work together to find solutions.
The global community has shown a willingness to work together on the pandemic and now the UN’s environment chief, Inger Andersen, is calling on world governments to show a similar spirit towards the climate crisis.
Continue Reading
You are reading subscriber exclusive content. Log in or subscribe to gain access to all content, including the feature exclusives and journalism created by our new Premium Politics team who bring you the very best in exclusives, analysis and opinion from Holyrood and Westminster.Subscribe
Already a member? Click here to login
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe