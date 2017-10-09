Monday, October 9th 2017 Show Links
500 people join call for Airbus chief to fly offshore in Super Puma

by Callum Main
09/10/2017, 11:34 am
More than 500 people have joined a call for the chief executive of a helicopter firm to take a flight in a controversial H225 chopper, in the same conditions as the offshore workforce.

A petition, urging Airbus boss Guillaume Faury to fly in the aircraft wearing a survival suit and flight jacket, was posted online last week.

It was drawn up by a group of disgruntled workers after Mr Faury was photographed using an H225 to travel to a London helicopter expo, highlighting his renewed confidence in the aircraft.

