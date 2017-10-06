Friday, October 6th 2017 Show Links
Home / News / UK

14 smiley animals that are extremely happy about life

by Callum Main
06/10/2017, 1:54 pm Updated: 06/10/2017, 1:55 pm
Send us a story

It’s World Smile Day, so here are some very happy animals. We challenge you not to smile back.

1. This ecstatic stingray. 

3. A mata mata turtle. 

5. This happy guinea pig. 

6. This ridiculously cute baby goat.

7. This smug cat.

Happy cat
(puamelia/Flickr)

8. A piglet squid (yes it’s a real thing).

9. This race-winning horse.

Punchestowns, in the winning enclosure with trainer Nicky Henderson (left) after winning The Fuller's London Pride Novices' Steeple Chase during the The Winter Festival at Newbury Racecourse, Berkshire.
(Rebecca Naden/PA)

10. The happiest golden retriever puppy in the world.

11. This quokka. 

12. This sea lion. 

A sea lion 'smiles' during a show at Kamogawa Sea World in Kamogawa, east of Tokyo, Japan
(Itsuo Inouye/AP/PA)

13. The most content pig ever. 

14. Too. Much. 

More from the Evening Express

Tags
Breaking

    Cancel