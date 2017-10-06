14 smiley animals that are extremely happy about life

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

It’s World Smile Day, so here are some very happy animals. We challenge you not to smile back.

1. This ecstatic stingray.

3. A mata mata turtle.

"@Strange_Animals: The Mata Mata Turtle has a large flat head & looks like its smiling http://t.co/Wq0kQcyPdJ pic.twitter.com/m1qJReD5ew" Freaky — Rachael S Rigda (@RSRigda) July 4, 2013

5. This happy guinea pig.

6. This ridiculously cute baby goat.

I love animals bc of their smiley mouths pic.twitter.com/E3agcTGBBG — Amanda Ibarra (@perolike__) December 4, 2014

7. This smug cat.

8. A piglet squid (yes it’s a real thing).

The Banded Piglet squid has a transparent body & its pigmentation makes it look like it has a smiley face. pic.twitter.com/7DodXtOE88 — Strange Animals (@Strange_Animals) October 26, 2014

9. This race-winning horse.

(Rebecca Naden/PA)

10. The happiest golden retriever puppy in the world.

11. This quokka.

Quokkas are potentially the most smiley animals on the planet. I want one. pic.twitter.com/JdAGs2Ky4v — Meg (@megemilydavies) March 18, 2013

12. This sea lion.

(Itsuo Inouye/AP/PA)

13. The most content pig ever.

14. Too. Much.