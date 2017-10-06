14 smiley animals that are extremely happy about life

It’s World Smile Day, so here are some very happy animals. We challenge you not to smile back.
1. This ecstatic stingray.
Smiley Stingray via /r/aww http://t.co/GAE5vDbEXO #Cute #Animals #aww #pics #Pets pic.twitter.com/JtmWQmQFMN
— UPBEAT + (@upbeatstories) February 28, 2015
3. A mata mata turtle.
"@Strange_Animals: The Mata Mata Turtle has a large flat head & looks like its smiling http://t.co/Wq0kQcyPdJ pic.twitter.com/m1qJReD5ew" Freaky
— Rachael S Rigda (@RSRigda) July 4, 2013
5. This happy guinea pig.
Good Day Everybody! #guineapig #animal #smile #goodday https://t.co/qT8oSXxqKd pic.twitter.com/1tkhm5WbU3
— MAD ASH BROWN 🖤🦄🐼 (@missladyashley7) March 31, 2015
6. This ridiculously cute baby goat.
I love animals bc of their smiley mouths pic.twitter.com/E3agcTGBBG
— Amanda Ibarra (@perolike__) December 4, 2014
7. This smug cat.
8. A piglet squid (yes it’s a real thing).
The Banded Piglet squid has a transparent body & its pigmentation makes it look like it has a smiley face. pic.twitter.com/7DodXtOE88
— Strange Animals (@Strange_Animals) October 26, 2014
9. This race-winning horse.
10. The happiest golden retriever puppy in the world.
Smiley Golden Retriever Puppy | Cute puppy and dog #Funny #Animals http://t.co/11yNGSyGxq pic.twitter.com/jnudfd4O9t
— I Loves FunnyAnimals (@socialsodapop) November 10, 2014
11. This quokka.
Quokkas are potentially the most smiley animals on the planet. I want one. pic.twitter.com/JdAGs2Ky4v
— Meg (@megemilydavies) March 18, 2013
12. This sea lion.
13. The most content pig ever.
@CamdylM2b Smiley face Friday. Pig style -♡♡♡ pic.twitter.com/NXnyx6Py4m
— mr jones (@mr_hepworth982) April 30, 2015
14. Too. Much.
Happy Friday!!! Here's a baby pig to make you even more smiley on this beaut day! 🐷☀️🌻#FridayFeeling #Piglet pic.twitter.com/U6gsRNRWLT
— Lydia Woodward (@LydiaRWoodward) April 24, 2015