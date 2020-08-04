1,100 jobs at risk as PizzaExpress plans to close around 67 restaurants

Up to 1,100 jobs are at risk at PizzaExpress’s restaurants in the UK as it plans to close around 67 of its sites.

The chain, which has three restaurants in Aberdeen, said it is planning to launch a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) in the “near future” in a bid to push down its rents amid a “significantly more challenging environment” after the coronavirus pandemic.

The outcome has “yet to be decided”, PizzaExpress said, but it may end in the closure of around 15% of its 449 restaurants in the UK, affecting 1,100 staff.

The company added: “This decision is a very difficult one; however, against the current unprecedented backdrop, PizzaExpress believes reducing the size of its estate will help it to protect 9,000 jobs.”