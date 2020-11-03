UK terror alert level has been raised to severe meaning an attack is ‘highly likely’ following Vienna terror attack

The UK terror alert has been raised from substantial to severe meaning an attack is “highly likely.”

It has come following the terror attack in Vienna last night which left four people dead.

Home Secretary Priti Patel announced this news on Twitter this afternoon.

She tweeted: “The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre has changed the UK terror threat level from substantial to severe.

“This is a precautionary measure and is not based on any specific threat.

“The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.”

The terror threat was lowered from the first time in two years down to substantial in November 2019 – meaning an attack is “likely”.

Europe is already on high alert following a series of attacks across Austria and France.

Last night, a man armed with an assault rifle and wearing a fake bomb vest was shot dead after killing four people and injuring 22 others in Vienna.

The attack unfolded just hours before the city was plunged into another lockdown to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

France was the victim of two separate attacks over the last few weeks.

A school teacher was beheaded after he showed his students cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.

Three people were killed in a knife attack at a church in Nice, in what French President Emmanuel Macron said was an “Islamist terrorist attack”.

In Nice, one elderly victim was “virtually beheaded”, officials said. Another woman and a man also died.

A male suspect was shot and detained.

Following the attack in Nice, the French terror level was raised to “urgent” – the highest possible alert.