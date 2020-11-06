Attacks on firefighters double as number of bonfire call-outs soar

Fire crews across Scotland received more than 1,000 calls on Bonfire Night – including 144 across the north.

Of those, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s north teams – which cover Grampian, the Highlands and islands, Angus, Dundee and Perth – attended 49 bonfires.

Two of those fire crews were attacked on call-outs, although nobody was injured.

The fire service revealed there had been 12 assaults on crews across the country in total – double the number recorded last year.

The figures emerged that more than a dozen emergency workers in the north-east are targeted every week. Statistics released by the police show officers, paramedics and fire crew members were attacked 438 times between January and August this year.

Assistant Chief Officer Stuart Stevens, the fire service’s director of service delivery, said: “Attacks on emergency service workers are completely unacceptable.

“This type of behaviour not only prevents our crews from bringing any emergency to a safe and swift conclusion, but it can impact on our emergency service colleagues including the police when they must escort us at the scene.

“This type of behaviour is, of course, carried out by a very small minority and we once again thank our communities for their continuing support and working together with us to stay safe.”

Between 3.30pm and 11.30pm yesterday, firefighters attended 511 bonfires across Scotland – a significant increase from last year, when crews attended around 359 fires.

ACO Stevens said: “Bonfire Night is traditionally one of our busiest night of the year.

“Our frontline crews and Operations Control personnel and support staff have shown extreme dedication over this period and I would like to pay tribute to their professionalism and resilience.

“I must also thank our partners and indeed communities across Scotland for their continuing support.”

Libby Logan, area commander for operations control, said: “This was a busy and challenging evening, but I would like to praise our operations control staff who have once again worked tirelessly to ensure we respond to those who need us the most.

“Their dedication has allowed us to meet this challenge and continue to protect communities throughout Bonfire Night.”