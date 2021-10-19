Two adults and two children taken to hospital following huge explosion in Scottish town

Police have confirmed that two adults and two children have been taken to hospital following an explosion at a house in Ayr.

The incident happened at around 7.10pm on Monday, October 18.

Four houses are said to have been damaged in Gorse Park in Kincaidston, with locals describing the explosion as sounding like ‘a bomb’ or a ‘sonic boom’.

The four people have been taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock for treatment and their condition is not known.

A number of premises in the area were evacuated and emergency services have cordoned off the area to the public.

A police statement said: “Around 7.10pm on Monday, 18 October, emergency services were called to a report of an explosion on Gorse Park, Ayr.

“Four houses have been affected by the explosion.

“Two adults and two children have been taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.

“A number of premises have been evacuated and two local rest centres have been set up to assist.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene working with other agencies.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the explosion.

“Local road closures are in place and we would advise people to avoid the area at the present time.”