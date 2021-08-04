Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News

TRNSMT 2021 ‘set to go ahead as planned’ as Nicola Sturgeon confirms Covid lockdown easing

By Alasdair Clark
04/08/2021, 10:17 am Updated: 04/08/2021, 11:25 am
Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival will go ahead in 2021 after Nicola Sturgeon confirmed Scotland will scrap Covid social distancing rules.

Festival bosses say the event is set to take place in September on Glasgow Green without the need for face masks or social distancing.

Revellers will hear from main stage acts Courteneers, Ian Brown and Sam Fender as well as Liam Gallagher and Primal Scream.

Ms Sturgeon said on Tuesday that large-scale events would be allowed to go ahead, but permission will be required for outdoor events of over 5,000.

It came as she confirmed the country will move beyond the Level 0 coronavirus rules from August 9.

The Glasgow Green festival is able to accommodate 50,000 and permission has already been granted, according to organisers.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland, TRNSMT organiser Geoff Ellis said: “It’s wonderful news for TRNSMT and for the thousands of fans who are planning to attend.

“We’re so excited. We can’t wait to welcome 50,000 people at Glasgow Green, non-socially distanced and with a great line-up.

“We’ve got the permission to go ahead with TRNSMT, which is amazing. It’s going to be so emotional once we open those gates.

“It’s going to be two years, literally, since the last TRNSMT, so people will be raring to go.”

Mr Ellis said he would even welcome a vaccination bus at TRNSMT in order to encourage people to get the jab.

Revellers enjoying a previous TRNSMT festival.

“I think [the Scottish Government] want to encourage as many people as possible to get vaccinated and I would say the same.

“I’ve even suggested to the Scottish Government if they want to put a vaccination bus into TRNSMT we’d be happy to host that so people can get vaccinated while they’re there.”

He says he will be meeting with the government to discuss entry requirements to the festival, but has suggested those attending may need to have lateral flow tests.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney was also on GMS today, where he admitted it would be “tricky” to enforce face mask rules in nightclubs. 