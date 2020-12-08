Train service between Aberdeen and Inverness disrupted by flooding on lines

Part of the train line between Aberdeen and Inverness has been affected by flooding, meaning services will only run part of the way.

Water on the line was reported this morning at first between Keith and Elgin, before a further issue was discovered between Forres and Elgin.

As a result, services from Aberdeen to Inverness will now terminate at Huntly, while trains running in the other direction from Inverness will terminate at Forres.

A small river next to the railway has burst its banks causing flooding on parts of the track between Keith and Forres. It's not safe enough to attempt to divert the water or utilise pumps at this time. We're monitoring the situation. Check with @ScotRail for service information. — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) December 8, 2020

Sepa has issued six flood warnings for different parts of Moray: Nairn Side (Cawdor),

Spey Viaduct to Spey Bay, Boat O’Brig to Spey Viaduct, Bridge of Sheriffmills, Dallas to Doual Bridge and Cloddach to Aldroughty.

Flood alerts have also been issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Caithness and Sutherland, and Easter Ross and Great Glen.

More details can be found on the organisation’s website here.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain came into effect at 6pm yesterday evening, and will remain in place until 9pm tonight.

It covers the entire north-east and most of the north of Scotland.