Train service between Aberdeen and Inverness disrupted by flooding on lines

by Craig Munro
08/12/2020, 6:32 am
© Mhairi EdwardsA small river beside the tracks burst its banks this morning, causing the issues. Picture by Mhairi Edwards
Part of the train line between Aberdeen and Inverness has been affected by flooding, meaning services will only run part of the way.

Water on the line was reported this morning at first between Keith and Elgin, before a further issue was discovered between Forres and Elgin.

As a result, services from Aberdeen to Inverness will now terminate at Huntly, while trains running in the other direction from Inverness will terminate at Forres.

Sepa has issued six flood warnings for different parts of Moray: Nairn Side (Cawdor),
Spey Viaduct to Spey Bay, Boat O’Brig to Spey Viaduct, Bridge of Sheriffmills, Dallas to Doual Bridge and Cloddach to Aldroughty.

Flood alerts have also been issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, Caithness and Sutherland, and Easter Ross and Great Glen.

More details can be found on the organisation’s website here.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain came into effect at 6pm yesterday evening, and will remain in place until 9pm tonight.

It covers the entire north-east and most of the north of Scotland.