After weeks of anticipation, The Grand Tour has come roaring back to television and computer screens around the country with its Scotland special Lochdown.

The 90-minute episode, which follows Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond as they tour the country in classic American cars, started streaming on Amazon Prime earlier today.

As the ‘Lochdown’ title suggests, the show was filmed during the coronavirus pandemic last year, when travel restrictions barred the petrolhead trio from the globetrotting for which they are best known.

Confined to the UK, they make a decision to take on the ultimate Scottish road trip – taking in the cobbled streets of Edinburgh, remote Highland roads and a floating bridge in the Hebrides.

And despite having released specials in Cambodia and Vietnam over the last two years, May is heard in the trailer describing their journey as “the most beautiful drive we have ever done”.

Och aye the new trailer for The Grand Tour Presents… #Lochdown is here pic.twitter.com/0eobci0wpL — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) July 15, 2021

The three presenters were spotted travelling along the North Coast 500 route last October, driving a Buick, a Lincoln and a Cadillac with a caravan in tow.

Excited local Grand Tour fans took pictures as they pulled up outside the Torridon Hotel in stunning Wester Ross, before taking on the notoriously bendy Bealach na Bà road across the Applecross peninsula.

Even ferry company CalMac got involved with the production.

As part of the marketing strategy for Lochdown, Clarkson, Hammond and May asked fans to mock up their own posters.

They responded in numbers, with designs ranging from impressive picture edits to not-quite-so-impressive Scottish puns.

The Grand Tour filmed 38 episodes across three seasons before shifting format to focus on one-off specials.

Lochdown is the third special in as many years – the first, Seamen, was set in south-east Asia and released in December 2019, while Madagascar-based A Massive Hunt started streaming in December last year.

In the meantime, the three presenters have been hosting their own individual shows for Amazon.

James May has released travelogue Our Man In Japan and cooking show Oh Cook, while Richard Hammond has made adventure show The Great Escapists and Jeremy Clarkson has released agricultural documentary Clarkson’s Farm.