The Doctor cops it as he travels to Aberdeen without his Tardis

It was a case of “Doctor Who did you say you were?” for two city police officers.

They were seen chatting to the driver of a Range Rover whose registration plate – “DR WHO” – seemed more suited to the planet Gallifrey than Union Terrace at lunchtime on a Friday.

The unusual moment was captured by Stonehaven man Graeme Thain, who snapped it with his phone.

Graeme couldn’t believe his eyes when it appeared that TV’s Time Lord had materialised in the heart of the Granite City – and this time in a car rather than his famous police box.

He said: “I was having lunch in the Kirk View with friends when we saw the blue flashing lights outside the cafe and a couple of us went outside to see what was going on.

“When we got outside we saw this car with Swedish registration plates with the registration DR WHO and a couple of police officers speaking to the driver.

“It is so unusual to see something like this anywhere – let alone in the city centre of Aberdeen.

“I don’t think you would ever get a registration like that in the UK.

“It was a once in a lifetime moment and a few of my friends are big Doctor Who fans so a lot of people were taking pictures of the car with police chatting to them.

“We didn’t see who was inside the vehicle – so I can’t confirm or deny that the Doctor was inside.”

Graeme said the incident was over in a matter of minutes and he managed to take a picture just in the nick of time.

And because he wasn’t able to see how many people were in the vehicle Graeme couldn’t confirm whether the Doctor was travelling with a companion or not.

He added: “It was really amusing watching everything unfold but it was over really quickly.

“The police spoke to them and they were driving away in a couple of minutes.

“It was quite a big car … but I don’t know if it was bigger on the inside.”