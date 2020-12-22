Tesco imposes buying limits on several products

Supermarket giant Tesco has imposed a limit on some items to ensure customers are given fair access.

Additional limits have been introduced this week to one item per customer on toilet roll, which has constantly been under review since April, with up to three purchases allowed on eggs, rice, soap and handwash.

Hand gels and sanitiser are exempt from the limits.

Essential items, such as flour, dried pasta, baby wipes and anti-bacterial wipes, remain on a three-item limit in-store, which Tesco say has been in place for several months.

The supermarket giant has said the extra limits are pre-emptive and are to ensure smooth demand rather than a reaction to changes in buying behaviour or a shortage of products.