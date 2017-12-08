Teenager in court after police find £7,000 worth of heroin and cocaine in Peterhead

A teenager has appeared in court charged in connection with the seizure of drugs worth thousands of pounds in a North-east town.

The court appearance follows the recovery in Peterhead of heroin and cocaine with an estimated street value of £7,000.

Police discovered the drugs in the Duncan Crescent area of the town on Wednesday.

Police also found a quantity of cash during the operation.

A 17-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court charged in connection with the matter.

The youth, whose general address was given as Liverpool, is facing two counts of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He is also accused of obstructing a drugs search and with being in possession of a blade.

During his appearance in court he made no plea.

The case against him was committed for further examination.

The teenager was remanded in custody, and is expected to appear in court again within the next few days in relation to the matter.