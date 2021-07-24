Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Teenager, 16, dies in tragic Loch Lomond incident

By David Mackay
24/07/2021, 10:00 am Updated: 24/07/2021, 10:00 am
Eastern shore of Loch Lomond. Photo: Shutterstock
A 16-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in Loch Lomond.

A major operation was launched after the alarm was raised in Balloch Country Park at about 6pm on Friday.

Divers, the Coastguard, fire service and a local rescue boat were involved in the search.

Emergency services recovered the youngster; who was pronounced dead at the scene, after being pulled from the Loch Lomond water.

Police say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

A spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.55pm on Friday following a report of a concern for person in the water at Balloch Country Park.

“Emergency services attended and male youth who was recovered from the water was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Formal identification has still to take place but the family of a 16-year-old man have been informed.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

 