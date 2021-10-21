Take One Action: Film festival calling for global change returns to the north and north-east

A popular film festival that inspires positive social change through the power of moving pictures is returning to the north and north-east.

Offering the ultimate cinematic experience with a wide range of screenings, the 14th edition of Take One Action will focus on stories of climate justice.

A selection of documentaries has been collated to encourage people to address key challenges facing the planet’s future ahead of the forthcoming Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.

After a successful run in Edinburgh and Glasgow last month, the three-day festival will return to Aberdeen on Saturday before heading to Inverness on October 31.

It will open with the world premiere of a brand new feature-length exploration of Scotland’s complex relationship to the global climate crisis.

Told through archive footage from the National Library of Scotland, Living Proof: A Climate Story delves into the past of some of the “most treasured, contested and exploited” parts of the country to find the roots of the crisis.

‘Celebrate the power of community’

Take One Action will close the curtains with the Scottish premiere of the documentary The New Corporation, which looks into “the devastating power of corporations”.

Tamara Van Strijthem, the festival’s executive director, said: “After so many months apart, we are excited and grateful to be inviting audiences to celebrate the power of community and connection through world-changing cinema.

“Cop26 in November represents such a crucial moment for our planet’s future and our programme offers a much-needed opportunity to pause and reflect – and to question just how we’ve arrived at the topsy-turvy reality we call our own.

“Our excitingly diverse selection of documentaries, and the audience conversations we nurture, can inspire our way into a new story – one that centres care, community, equity, accountability and sustainability.”

All films in the programme have been made available on a pay-what-you-can basis, with tickets currently on sale now on the Take One Action website.