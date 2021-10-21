Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Take One Action: Film festival calling for global change returns to the north and north-east

By Denny Andonova
21/10/2021, 11:45 am
The documentary The New Corporation will close the three-day festival.

A popular film festival that inspires positive social change through the power of moving pictures is returning to the north and north-east.

Offering the ultimate cinematic experience with a wide range of screenings, the 14th edition of Take One Action will focus on stories of climate justice.

A selection of documentaries has been collated to encourage people to address key challenges facing the planet’s future ahead of the forthcoming Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.

After a successful run in Edinburgh and Glasgow last month, the three-day festival will return to Aberdeen on Saturday before heading to Inverness on October 31.

It will open with the world premiere of a brand new feature-length exploration of Scotland’s complex relationship to the global climate crisis.

Living Proof: A Climate Story features corporate voices, news reporters, protestors, and the general public, with footage from all across Scotland.

Told through archive footage from the National Library of Scotland, Living Proof: A Climate Story delves into the past of some of the “most treasured, contested and exploited” parts of the country to find the roots of the crisis.

‘Celebrate the power of community’

Take One Action will close the curtains with the Scottish premiere of the documentary The New Corporation, which looks into “the devastating power of corporations”.

Tamara Van Strijthem, the festival’s executive director, said: “After so many months apart, we are excited and grateful to be inviting audiences to celebrate the power of community and connection through world-changing cinema.

The Last Forest, which tells the story of the indigenous Yanomami community’s fight to save their land from the threat of gold prospectors, is one of the other highlights of the festival.

“Cop26 in November represents such a crucial moment for our planet’s future and our programme offers a much-needed opportunity to pause and reflect – and to question just how we’ve arrived at the topsy-turvy reality we call our own.

“Our excitingly diverse selection of documentaries, and the audience conversations we nurture, can inspire our way into a new story – one that centres care, community, equity, accountability and sustainability.”

All films in the programme have been made available on a pay-what-you-can basis, with tickets currently on sale now on the Take One Action website.