Supermarkets most common place to catch Covid-19 in England, new data shows

New data has shown supermarkets are the most frequent common location among people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Public Health England (PHE) used the data from the Test and Trace app between November 9 and November 15.

The steps of the 128,808 people who reportedly tested positive were analysed.

After studying 9,789 common locations, supermarkets are the most frequent common place where the virus is being transmitted, for both visiting shoppers and staff members.

The second most common location was reported by those attending secondary school.

Primary schools, hospitals, and then care homes followed closely after.

England has recorded 822 positive cases from outbreaks in secondary schools.

Meanwhile, primary schools have recorded 732 clusters since records began.

PHE reported that those who tested positive for Covid-19, 18.3% said they had visited a supermarket.