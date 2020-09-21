Sturgeon to announce new restrictions for Scotland within days

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed restrictions will be put in place across Scotland to tackle the rise in Covid-19 cases.

A total of 24,627 people have now tested positive for the virus, up by 5.4% on Sunday.

New cases have been recorded in every mainland health board area.

Ms Sturgeon said talks had been ongoing throughout the weekend to decide what restrictions should be imposed and said that “doing nothing” is “not an option”.

The first minister will speak to Boris Johnson shortly and said she hopes a “four nations approach” can be agreed as the virus “does not respect borders”.

A Cobra meeting will be held in the coming days too, she said.

Ms Sturgeon stressed the country is in a “better position than in March” despite the increase of cases, and said implementing restrictions now was about “controlling” the virus while avoiding the need for a full-scale lockdown.

But she said: “Further and urgent action will be needed to stop the increase in the number of cases.

“The longer we wait to introduce new measures, the longer they are likely to be in place.

“We are planning to introduce package of new measures and get the R number back below one.

“In that call (with Mr Johnson) I will impress upon him my view that we need decisive, urgent, and as far as possible, coordinated action.

“I will be clear that I am willing to allow a bit more time for four-nations discussions to take place before making final decisions for Scotland, but I will be equally clear that the urgency of this situation will mean that we cannot, must not and will not wait too long.”

Ms Sturgeon said she plans to update parliament tomorrow or Wednesday on the measures planned for Scotland, but would not be drawn on what these might be just yet.

However, she announced that a package of measures will be put in place to support people who are advised to self-isolate.

Further details are yet to be announced, but Ms Sturgeon said those required to self-isolate should not be faced with the choice of following the guidance and staying at home or going to work to pay the bills and feed their families.