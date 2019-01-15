Study to look into creating new bridge over north-east river

Councillors have agreed to carry out a study for a potential new bridge across a north-east river.
The Banff and Buchan area committee will look into the bridge across the River Deveron near Banff.
At its December meeting, the committee approved a tender for a detailed assessment to determine the feasibility of constructing a bridge for pedestrians and cyclists between Banff and Macduff alongside the existing road bridge.
Councillor Andy Kille, chairman of the committee, said: “The committee welcomes the proposals to move forward on assessing the options for a new active travel bridge between Banff and Macduff.
“While the view of the committee remains for the need for a replacement road bridge, the provision of an additional pedestrian and cycle bridge gives us the option to improve safety of pedestrians and improve the traffic flow on the existing bridge.”