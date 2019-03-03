Study of north-east town’s travel habits will help improve services

The travel habits of a north-east town will be put under the microscope in an effort to improve services in the future.

Researchers are heading to Inverurie to explore how travel needs are being met.

Transport Systems Catapult – which calls itself an “innovation centre for intelligent mobility” – will work in partnership with Inverurie firm JLM and Mobility Lab UK on a new accessible transport service for the community.

Transport services in rural areas require a different approach to those seen in big towns and cities, and it is hoped this study will pinpoint how their travel needs are being met.

Jenny Milne, from JLM, said: “This project provides a great opportunity to understand the challenges travelling to, in and around Inverurie.

“By working with the community, it will help to understand what transport services are needed and what steps can then be taken to improve existing routes around the town.”

The partnership project also hopes to engage places around Inverurie.

“By using focus groups and asking the local community about their ideas, it will help to shape rural transport to the benefit of those living in the area,” added Jenny.

The project has won the support of Colin Clark, Scottish Conservative MP for Gordon.

He said: “I would urge residents and businesses in the Inverurie area to take part in this project and make their views known.

“The results of this research will help inform future policy – and hopefully lead to improvements.”