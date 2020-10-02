Storm Alex threatens road network across north and north-east with A83 to close on Saturday afternoon

Preparations are being put in place as heavy rainfall expected this weekend threatens to hamper roads across the north and north-east.

The stricken Rest and Be Thankful has already been earmarked for closure tomorrow afternoon.

Road operator Bear Scotland has said teams are on standby as Storm Alex moves in.

The north-east has had an amber warning for rain put in place for tomorrow evening with a yellow warning for rain in place across the north and east coasts for the weekend.

The A83 Tarbet to Campbelltown road is to close at the Rest and Be Thankful mid-afternoon on Saturday as a safety precaution.

The usual diversion route via the Old Military Road will be used until Sunday afternoon.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for heavy rain across parts of the north-east of Scotland from 6pm on Saturday to 6am on Sunday morning.

A yellow warning is in force across the eastern area of the country as well as the northern coasts from 3am tomorrow morning until 12 noon on Sunday.

More than two inches of rain is expected to fall in parts of the north-east with localised gusts of between 40 and 50mph forecast as a result of the storm over the weekend.

The closure of the A83 follows recent landslips in the area and concerns from geotechnical engineers about the impact of such heavy rain on the scarred hillside.

Timings are still to be finalised by Bear Scotland but will be dependent on weather.

The road operator has said its incident response teams will be on high alert to deal with any issues brought in by Storm Alex right across the north and north-east.

Landslide patrols are being deployed across trunk roads in the north-west to provide additional response and monitoring of conditions on the ground.

All response teams have pumps to deal with any excess water with four gully tankers also available to help clear any larger incidents of flooding on the network.

Landscaping teams are on standby and equipped with chainsaws to help remove any fallen trees.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative said: “This weekend sees various severe weather warnings in place across large areas of Scotland, with heavy rain and high winds expected to have an impact across most of the country.

“Our teams in both the north-east and north-west areas are on standby to deal with any incident which impacts the networks we maintain.

“With heavy rain forecast in the Argyll area we’ve taken the decision to close the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful from Saturday mid-afternoon and divert traffic via the Old Military Road as a safety precaution, with a view to reopening the road on Sunday afternoon once the storm passes.

“We’re leading with a safety-first approach and the advice from our geotechnical team is that this weekend’s weather could have an impact on the steep channels on the hillside, and we’ll be closely monitoring conditions in the area throughout the weekend.

“We’re expecting to reopen the A83 under traffic light control on Sunday afternoon following a safety inspection once the storm has passed.

“We have arranged for patrols of the network to be completed at affected areas through the warning period and we also have our incident response teams available to deal with any flooding issues across trunk roads in the north, as well as gully tankers and pumps on standby to help ensure trunk roads are kept clear.

“Our 24/7 control room team will also be monitoring conditions across the whole network to help coordinate resource where required and help keep motorists moving.

“We encourage all road users to plan ahead and check Traffic Scotland for the latest travel advice before setting out.”