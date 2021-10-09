Stagecoach workers back calls for strike action amid ‘unfair’ pay dispute

Bus workers across Scotland have banded together to back plans for a strike action amid an ongoing dispute over “unfair” pay.

Around 1,000 Stagecoach workers – including drivers, engineering staff and administrative workers and cleaners – have gone up in arms to demand a “significant shift” in the company’s pay offer.

Unite Scotland today confirmed that unless the company rises up to resolve the dispute across all its Scotland divisions, a nation-wide industrial action by the end of the month will be “inevitable”.

Workers feel ‘undervalued’ and ‘underappreciated’

Dougie Maguire, Unite regional coordinator, hopes the latest revelations will spark a shift in the company to improve the conditions for their “undervalued” and “underappreciated” workers.

He said: “Unite has received a resounding mandate for industrial action across the whole of Stagecoach’s operations in Scotland.

“The results should really make Stagecoach sit up and take notice that their workers feel greatly undervalued, and underappreciated.

“The workforce has continued to work professionally throughout the pandemic and they have made a huge contribution to the massive profits of the Stagecoach Group.”

The mandate for industrial action covers major bus depots – including Inverness, Highlands and Islands – as Stagecoach operates routes across the whole of mainland Scotland and the Islands.

Strike action to bring disruption to COP26

Unite has demanded Stagecoach meet its “fair” pay claim of the Retail Price Index inflation figure plus 1%, as the latest accounts reveal that the Group made a profit of £58.4m, and it has over £875m of available liquidity.

Yesterday, Unite also confirmed that around 600 of its members in Fife, Perth and Strathtay rejected the latest pay offer from Stagecoach East of 2.4% backdated to May 2021 by 90%.

The union has warned that any industrial action will involve disruption to the COP26 climate change conference, which will be held in Glasgow from October 31 until November 12.

Mr Maguire added: “We want to emphasise that Unite’s ambition has been to solve this dispute amicably, and without our members having to take strike action.

“Yet, our members have had no option but to consider walking because the company hasn’t done enough talking.

“The company needs to make a significant shift in its pay offers to end this dispute or industrial action in the coming weeks will be inevitable.”

What does Stagecoach have to say?

A Stagecoach spokesman said: “Today’s statement by Unite is puzzling. Indeed, the union has just this week recommended acceptance of our offer covering hundreds of employees in the West of Scotland and the vote on the deal is taking place on Thursday.

“Separately, in July we reached agreement with the union covering around 400 of our people at depots across the North-east of Scotland.

“We also remain in discussions with Unite regarding pay deals for the remaining depots in other parts of the country and the union has not given notice of any strike dates, which is a legal requirement in advance of any action.

“We are continuing to work constructively with Unite to deliver proposals that are fair to our people, and which also ensures the long-term sustainability of the bus network for local communities at a time when passenger numbers are significantly below the level needed to cover the costs of running services.”