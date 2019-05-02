SPONSORED: Give a helping hand to local charities

There’s no better feeling than knowing you have done something to help others.

Local charities cannot run without the help and support of people – whether it’s fundraising or volunteering – and the number of people charities in the area helps is staggering.

If you are looking to donate to a good cause, or are looking for a fun way to raise money to help out, these charities are great places to start.

Alcoholics Anonymous

“Is alcohol costing you more than money? What is AA?”

Alcoholics Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem and help others to recover from alcoholism.

The only requirement for membership is a desire to stop drinking.

There are no dues or fees for AA membership; they are self-supporting through their own contributions.

The heart of the programme of personal recovery is contained in Twelve Steps. AL-Anon UK are also an important related organisation friends of alcoholics may be affected which is why AA and also the organisation AL-Anon UK (for families and friends of alcoholics) are their for your support.

AA Meetings are held mornings, afternoon and evening for men and women from a variety of any backgrounds.

There are also women’s meetings and polish speaking meetings. All age groups welcome. All emails are answered seven days a week (from 8am to midnight) all year round.

Through the website there are meetings online and a ‘chat now’ service. Your anonymity is carefully protected.

Tel: 0800 9177 650 | email: help@aamail.org

Visit our website here: alcoholics-anonymous.org.uk

Home-Start Aberdeen

A child’s early years are critical to their future.

We reach the family to reach the child.

Home-Start Aberdeen works to build strong families and happy children in our communities through the provision of trained, supportive volunteers who visit families with young children in their own homes, helping them to deal with challenges they face.

The home visiting volunteers are at the heart of our work, providing emotional and practical support to families, living in Aberdeen, struggling with isolation, physical and/or mental health problems, bereavement, post-natal depression and many other issues.

They support parents as they learn to cope, improve their confidence and build better lives for their children. In the past year they have supported 205 families, including 340 children living in Aberdeen.

Make a difference!

When a parent can’t cope with whatever life is throwing at them, then their children will suffer. When a family asks for help, it is a volunteer who makes a difference.

For more information about volunteering with Home-Start Aberdeen call 01224 693545 or email: admin@homestartaberdeen.org.uk

Visit the website here: homestartaberdeen.org.uk

CLAN Cancer Support

CLAN Cancer Support is the north-east’s own charity which provides emotional and practical support to people affected by cancer, their family, carers and friends.

The services are freely offered to all from pre-diagnosis through treatment and beyond, from centres in Ballater, Banchory, Crimond, Elgin, Buckie, Inverurie, Fraserburgh, Lossiemouth, Turriff, Kirkwall and Lerwick, and from CLAN House and CLAN Haven in Aberdeen.

CLAN rely entirely upon the generosity of the local community and have many fundraising activities throughout the year.

In June 2019, you can take part in the highest bungee jump in Scotland! At 300ft, brave jumpers will get a bird’s eye view of the city and enjoy one of life’s most exciting thrills.

If leaping from a platform isn’t for you, visit www.clanhouse.org for details of more fun activities, featuring a variety of walks and runs, including the CLAN walk at Crathes Castle on 1st September.

Every year, CLAN is humbled by the outstanding support they receive from people who take on challenges and fundraise on our behalf. On behalf of clients, staff members and friends, they thank you.

For details of fundraising events – or to find out how CLAN can help you, a family member or friend, call 01224 647000 or visit clanhouse.org

DAWGS

DAWGS is dedicated to finding loving new homes for unwanted dogs, dogs in need or dogs whose owners can no longer care for them.

Today the team may have changed, and volunteers have come and gone, but DAWGS remains true to its founding principles – the value of each and every dog regardless of breed or age or difficulties and their right to a safe and loving home.

They will still do everything in their power to find the right home for each and every dog – and once a DAWGS dog, always a DAWGS dog. If circumstances change again they do their utmost to find another home.

Over 20 years on and well over 3000 dogs have been given a second chance and 3000 families have enjoyed many happy, wonderful years full of the love, companionship and faithfulness that only a dog can give.

You can donate securely online, make a regular or one off payment.

Gift Aid is a simple way to increase the value of your donation to DAWGS at no extra cost to you. If you are a UK tax payer, DAWGS can reclaim the basic rate tax (25%) on your gift.

For every £10 you donate, DAWGS can receive £12.50.

Visit the website: dawgs.co.uk/

Action for Children Scotland

Every year Action for Children Scotland works with more than 20,000 children, young people, parents and carers.

With 87 services across the country, they are in communities where you live and work. They help transform the lives of thousands of children and young people each year and have been doing so for more than 60 years.

In Aberdeen, they deliver services in the city that support vulnerable children, young people and families.

Clifton Road is a residential service for young people aged 16 to 21 who have been in care and need some additional support before they are ready to live on their own for the first time.

In addition, a priority for this service is to maximise opportunities for care leavers to access training education and employment.

Action for Children’s Priority Families Service works in partnership with Police Scotland and Sport Aberdeen and enables families with multiple and complex needs to improve their life outcomes.

The service offers parenting support to help improve family life and provides children and young people the chance to take part in activities which divert them away from anti-social and offending behaviour by channelling their free time into positive experiences.

You can support the children and families here in Aberdeen by taking part in the Kiltwalk on Sunday 2nd June! The Kiltwalk is fast becoming the most popular fundraising event in Scotland and offers something for everyone.

All you need is some comfortable shoes and a little bit of tartan. There are three walking distances for you to choose from:

The Mighty Stride – 26 miles

The Big Stroll – 14 miles

The Wee Wander – 5 miles

You’ll get drinks and snacks along the way to keep you going and then there is a huge party at the finish line.

The best part about the Kiltwalk is that your fundraising will be topped up by 40% by the Hunter Foundation. This means that for every £100 you raise Action for Children will get £140!

We’re offering all Evening Express readers a free place at the Aberdeen Kiltwalk when they pledge to raise £150 for Action for Children. To find out how to secure your free place contacts our fundraising team.

Visit our website: actionforchildren.org.uk