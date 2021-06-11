Young mother raped daily in Perth flat after being trafficked across Europe

In late 2019 a man arrived in a rural Romanian village offering the locals well-paid jobs at a meat processing factory in Scotland.
Cristina*, a single mother of two young boys, heard about the work and thought it would be a good opportunity to make some much-needed money for her children.
With the promise she would return to Romania in a few months, Cristina left her sons in the care of a family member and was brought to Perth by road.
Keep reading with a free trial
Start your 30 day free trial today to read this premium article, and also gain unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, online puzzles and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe