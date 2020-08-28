Why hasn’t Taco Bell opened in Aberdeen?

American fast food chain Taco Bell has delayed opening in Aberdeen, with no date confirmed.

The Mexican-inspired eatery was due to open open its 57-seater restaurant to the masses on Saturday August 15, however, due to the Aberdeen lockdown, the company has revealed plans have been put on hold.

Taco Bell confirmed it pushed back the opening as a result of the local lockdown in the city, and has no firm dates on when it will launch the new venue.

Hospitality restrictions were lifted on Wednesday allowing the industry to reopen after the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon put the city in local lockdown for three weeks, forcing hospitality businesses to close their doors.

Based on Union Street in the former Clarks shoe store, it will be open for both dine-in or takeaway, also boasting a home delivery option and a click and collect service.

The Aberdeen venue is the fifth Taco Bell to open in Scotland and the 47th in the UK.

Lucy Dee, marketing lead at Taco Bell UK, said: “We’re really excited to be opening a fifth Taco Bell in Scotland.

“We’ve had our eye on a potential restaurant in Aberdeen for a while, and we know we’ve got plenty of fans in the area who we’re looking forward to welcoming through our doors.”

Raja Adil, CEO of The Adil Group which owns the franchise, added: “We’re delighted to be opening the first Taco Bell in Aberdeen, especially in such a great location.

“The Adil Group are always looking to grow and develop nationwide and we’re excited to be able to bring the brand to the Taco Bell fans of Aberdeen.”

The eatery is best known for its tacos, and also serves up burritos, quesadillas and more.