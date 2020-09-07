‘We’ve released the virus from lockdown’: Nicola Sturgeon cites ‘very definite trend’ in rising Covid-19 cases

The First Minister has said latest figures showing a rise in the number of coronavirus cases across Scotland mean she may need to “put the brakes” on some measures to ease lockdown.

Speaking during her daily briefing on Monday, Nicola Sturgeon said Scotland was seeing a “very definite trend” in a rise in cases.

The First Minister also gave an early indication of the outcome of Thursday’s review of lockdown measures in Scotland by stating that recent statistics show it will “not be the case” that the country can move into phase four of its roadmap out of lockdown, as to do so the virus must no longer be considered a significant threat.