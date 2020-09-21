‘We’re under new leadership’: Keir Starmer asks Scotland to ‘take another look at Labour’

Keir Starmer has asked voters to “take another look at Labour”, as he pledged to make Britain “the best country to grow up in and the best country to grow old in”.

In his first conference speech as leader, Sir Keir is expected to make a decisive break with the Corbyn era and call on his party to “get serious about winning”.

The London MP will tell the nation Labour is “under new leadership” and has heard the message delivered at the ballot box in 2019.

The comments come just after Sir Keir said SNP demands for a second independence referendum must be considered by Westminster if Nicola Sturgeon’s party wins a majority in next year’s Scottish elections.

He said if there was an SNP majority “it’s got to be looked at”, but his party would go into the May contest campaigning against another “divisive” poll.

Speaking at tomorrow’s virtual conference, Sir Keir is expected to say: “My vision for Britain is simple: I want this to be the best country to grow up in and the best country to grow old in. A country in which we put family first.

“A country that embodies the values I hold dear. Decency, fairness, opportunity, compassion and security. Security for our nation, our families and all of our communities.”

He will go on to say: “I can see, in my mind’s eye, the country I want us to be. Properly funded universal public services. World-class education which unleashes everyone’s potential.

“A huge investment in skills and a plan, working hand-in-hand with businesses and trade unions, to create high-quality jobs.

“An economy that doesn’t force people to move hundreds of miles from family and friends just to find a decent job. One that truly works for all regions and nations of this United Kingdom, with opportunity and security in every part of the country and at every stage of our lives.

“A country committed to a greener, cleaner and fairer society. Where every policy is judged not just by how much it costs today but by what it does for the planet tomorrow.

“A country which would be an active force for good in the world, once again admired and respected leading the world – and leading by example – in tackling the climate emergency.”

In a direct message to people who have switched their vote to the Conservatives or SNP in recent elections, Sir Keir will say: “Trust takes time. It starts with being a credible Opposition. With taking the job seriously. That’s what we will do.

“So, to those people in Doncaster and Deeside, in Glasgow and Grimsby, in Stoke and in Stevenage, to those who have turned away from Labour, I say this: we hear you.

“I ask you: take another look at Labour. We’re under new leadership. We love this country as you do.

“This is the country I grew up in and it’s the country I will grow old in. And I want it to be the country I know it can be. That, in the end, is why I do this. To change lives for the better.”