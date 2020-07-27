Weight wager: MP Jamie Stone challenges Boris Johnson to ‘£5 for 5lb’ bet

MP Jamie Stone has challenged Boris Johnson to a “£5 for 5lb” bet, after the prime minister encouraged the nation to lose weight.
The tongue-in-cheek offer comes after Mr Johnson urged overweight Brits to lose five pounds in order to save the NHS £100 million.
In a video released to mark the launch of the Government’s obesity strategy, the prime minister said he had lost at least a stone in weight after recovering from coronavirus.
