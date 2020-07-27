Show Links
Weight wager: MP Jamie Stone challenges Boris Johnson to ‘£5 for 5lb’ bet

MP Jamie Stone has challenged Boris Johnson to a "£5 for 5lb" bet, after the prime minister encouraged the nation to lose weight.
by Daniel O'Donoghue
27/07/2020, 4:37 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The tongue-in-cheek offer comes after Mr Johnson urged overweight Brits to lose five pounds in order to save the NHS £100 million.

In a video released to mark the launch of the Government’s obesity strategy, the prime minister said he had lost at least a stone in weight after recovering from coronavirus.

