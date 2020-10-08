WATCH: Liz Truss mocked for pledging to ‘undermine’ UK farmers

Liz Truss has been left red faced after accidentally promising to “undermine” UK farmers in US trade talks.

The Trade Secretary’s gaffe came at a Commons questions session on Thursday morning.

Ms Truss, responding to concerns over food standards, said: “Of course in any trade deal we strike, we will be taking into account our high standards to make sure our farmers are undermined.”

The remark caused a stir online, with some suggesting it was a “Freudian slip”.

Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael said: “I can see why she wouldn’t agree to meet with Save British Farming at their demonstration on Monday when I asked”.

In earlier exchanges with Labour MP Cat Smith, Ms Truss made clear the UK Government’s actual position.

She said: “We’re absolutely clear that we’re going to stand up for our high standards in any deal we strike, including with the United States, and making sure that the high standards our farmers operate to will not be undermined.”