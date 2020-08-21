Video: North-east farm features in Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z’s new music video

A north-east farming couple have found their business showcased in the most surprising of ways – in the new music video by superstars Pharrell Williams and Jay-Z.

Michelle and Robert Sullivan of The Artisan Grower in Milduan, Premnay, near Insch, feature in the promo for the song Entrepreneur.

The food producers said they initially thought they were being hoaxed when a producer contacted them out of the blue and asked if they’d like to take part.

The video, which is focuses on raising awareness of black entrepreneurs and black-owned businesses, features a number of companies from around the globe, including America, Paris, London, Ireland, Japan, Israel and Montreal.

The Artisan Grower is the only Scottish business to feature and can be seen at 5 minutes 11 seconds mark, flying the flag for Aberdeenshire and the farming sector.

Their farm specialises in ‘veganic’ vegetables, which are grown without the use of any animal-derived fertilisers, along with microgreens, tiny vegetables and herbs that are harvested at an early stage of growth.

Michelle said: “We can’t actually believe how it happened. The production house which was doing the video contacted us via Instagram and one of the producers asked if we wanted to get involved.

“At first we thought it was a hoax, but then when we realised we were like, ‘sure, why not?’.

“I didn’t really expect much and they came back to us and wanted us to do some filming and it all rolled out from there.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Michelle and David filmed their own footage, following the video producers’ instructions.

In the space of just three weeks the video has been filmed and edited at dropped on YouTube and Spotify at midnight yesterday

Michelle said: “In the credits at the end they focused on all of the international businesses, which we were one of. They only used a little bit of our footage but it is still crazy!

“We were a little nervous about the video because we are Christians, but we thought if they are trying to promote black businesses then it is probably going to be more of a montage. They told us it would be documentary style and it was very clean and we’re really happy with it.”

Michelle still has no idea how their small farm got on the radar of music video producers in America.

She said: “We didn’t get to hear or see anything before the video was released and we had to sign a confidentiality contract, too.

“I messaged the producer today asking how she found us as we had no idea why they decided to use us.

“She said it was her auntie who told her about us – but that didn’t really help as we didn’t know her, so we have no idea how this has all happened.

“At the beginning when we started farming, being Christians we did pray and asked the Lord to bless our endeavours and since then we’ve had this, the BBC and all sorts.”