Top Scots lawyer ‘offers resignation’ over Internal Market Bill row

Boris Johnson’s top Scots law adviser has “offered his resignation” after this week’s Internal Market Bill debacle.

Lord Keen, the Advocate General for Scotland, is thought to have found it “increasingly difficult” to support the Government’s plan to use the Bill to break international law.

The Tory peer last week said Mr Johnson’s plan to tear up the Brexit divorce deal did not constitute a breach of international law – only to be contradicted by Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis.

UK government’s law officer for Scotland, Lord Keen, has offered his resignation to the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson @BBCScotlandNews understands Lord Keen, the advocate general, has found it increasingly difficult to reconcile govt plans to change EU exit deal with the law pic.twitter.com/V58SQGAx5J — Glenn Campbell (@GlennBBC) September 16, 2020

Labour said that Lord Keen’s authority was now “shot” to pieces following Mr Lewis’s remarks.

BBC Scotland reported that although Lord Keen’s resignation had been offered, it had not yet been accepted by Downing Street.

Number 10 have refused to comment.