The Royal Regiment of Scotland: A history of Scotland’s super regiment

Scotland’s super-regiment was born as the conflict in Afghanistan deepened.
Since the Royal Regiment of Scotland was formed in 2006, the unit’s soldiers have deployed almost continuously on operations around the world – building their own proud heritage.
The Regiment’s history will forever be inextricably intertwined with battles fought in the fields and compounds of Helmand Province, Kandahar and Kabul.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe