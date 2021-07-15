Show Links
The Royal Regiment of Scotland: A history of Scotland’s super regiment

By Stephen Stewart
15/07/2021, 7:00 am
The Third Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, The Black Watch yesterday marching through the centre of Inverness
Scotland’s super-regiment was born as the conflict in Afghanistan deepened.

Since the Royal Regiment of Scotland was formed in 2006, the unit’s soldiers have deployed almost continuously on operations around the world – building their own proud heritage.

The Regiment’s history will forever be inextricably intertwined with battles fought in the fields and compounds of Helmand Province, Kandahar and Kabul.

