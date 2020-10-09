The hilarious ways Scottish drinks firms and bars are poking fun at latest restrictions

Businesses try to see the funny side of the new curbs, serving a good dose of humour with the launch of new product ranges and services.

Scottish businesses have been taking to social media to share their comical takes on the latest Scottish Government restrictions placed on the hospitality industry.

Trying to look on the bright side of a challenging situation, some have sprinkled a large dose of humour over a range of new services, products and packages to help customers get through the next 16 days.

On Wednesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that indoor hospitality would have to close at 6pm, while licensed premises will be banned from selling alcohol indoors. Alcohol can be sold in outside venues until 10pm. In the central belt of Scotland, licensed premises must close entirely.

These new rules mean the hospitality industry faces a hugely challenging 16 days (including three weekends) until they can go back to operating until 10pm seven days a week.

Aberdeen brewer Fierce Beer was one of the first to show their support for the industry by sharing their latest collaboration with New Zealand Beer – All Gose South – which they said was “quite an apt name considering what was just announced”.

Quite an apt name considering what was just announced for Hospo… https://t.co/iKk8WVPIbr — FierceBeer (@fiercebeer) October 7, 2020

Another north-east brewer Six Degrees North in Laurencekirk also got involved and has launched its The Circuit Breaker Beer Box which you can personalise and get 20% discount off of.

The statement said: “The vast majority of our bar trade will disappear over the coming weeks due to the new restrictions. We stand in solidarity with the Scottish hospitality industry during these incredibly difficult times!

“As such, every online order we receive really does go a long way in protecting jobs and helping us stay in business.”

In Cromarty, the Cromarty Brewing Company also jumped on board to join in the fun and revealed its Sturgeon’s Stinger Mix Box in support of its loyal hospitality customers. Packed with 16 different beers for the 16 days the industry is being heavily affected, the brewery said the move by Ms Sturgeon was “another blow” to its peers.

And Dundee isn’t missing out on the action either, with the Charleston Bar on Charleston Drive having a pop, too, by selling Fanta and packets of prawn cocktail crisps for customers to enjoy instead of their usual offering.

