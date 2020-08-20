Take a sneak peak inside BrewDog’s new Dog Tap HQ and beer museum

The first images of BrewDog’s new state-of-the-art premises in the north-east have been revealed.

Scottish craft beer giants BrewDog will open the region’s first beer museum this Autumn.

Launching in October at the brewery’s headquarters in Ellon, the mega-sized two-floor DogTap bar will feature 30 different taps, shuffleboards, an events space, a beer and merchandise shop, and an outdoor beer garden.

It will also house the first beer museum in the area, too.

Inside, customers will be able to view the working brewery next door, getting a glimpse into how the company operates day-to-day.

The new building boasts BrewDog’s signature interior styling, with a range of booth seating and long benches.

Outside there will be a few tables which will be under cover, as well as a tiered decking space where customers can sit and enjoy their drinks.

A range of the firm’s signature dishes will also be served up from the kitchen, too.

The global beer firm lodged plans to bring the “world-class visitor experience” to help draw tourists to the local area back in December last year with Aberdeenshire Council.

BrewDog applied for permission to move into the former Power Jacks building next to its headquarters on the Balmacassie industrial estate in Ellon and said a new bar was needed because its current facility was “no longer big enough”.

The plans were approved in February this year before the global coronavirus outbreak.