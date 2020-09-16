Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

The suburbs and communities of Aberdeen are the many strands which make up the tapestry of the Granite City as a wonderful place to live, work and play.

Join us for a delve through the archives to shine a spotlight on the rich history and fond memories, along with some well-known faces, over yesteryear in the city.

Altens

The then Scottish Secretary Malcolm Rifkind took the wheel of a Foden five-ton steam lorry at the opening of the Five Star Truck Inn at Altens in 1987.

Bucksburn

Adam Duguid, night-shift doughman at Chalmers’ Bakery at Bucksburn, puts a batch of bread in the oven in 1984.

Woolmanhill

Members of the Aberdeen Shotokan Karate Club were in full training in preparation for a course and examination to be held in November 1969. Here Michael Turnbull practices the Tobi-Geri (flying kick) on John Watt, watched by the other members of the club at Woolmanhill.

Bridge of Dee

Bridge of Dee was under water after a water main burst in 1991, causing a million-gallon flood on the south side of the city. Gushing water, up to six inches deep in places, reduced morning rush-hour traffic to a sea-snails pace, creating a two-mile tailback, while hundreds of city households were left without drinking water.

Mannofield

Members of Aberdeenshire Cricket Club – JC Richardson, TA Findlay, N Hazel, AR Webster, and GW Youngson – watching the game with Varsity (Aberdeen University) at Mannofield in 1949.

Ferryhill

Check out the gantry of Doug Snowie’s bar at the Ferryhill House Hotel in 1992 with the north-east’s biggest collection of single malt whisky at that time. The hotel had 150-170 tipples ranging from Auchroisk Singleton to Tomintoul malt. Eyebrows were raised at the time at the cost of a dram of 1960 Glen Grant, checking in at £7.

Duthie Park

A reflection on more tranquil times in 1964, with a group of men sailing their model boats on the pond in Duthie Park.

Rosemount

After years of complaining and a petition from residents, Rosemount got its first pedestrian crossing on Rosemount Place, a few yards west of Watson Street, in 1974.

Tillydrone

Duke of Edinburgh silver award winner, 19-year-old Vivienne MacLeod, right, and bronze award winners 16-year-old Heather Ogston, left, and 17-year-old Pamela Yness show off their certificates at the 9th Aberdeen Girls’ Brigade Company annual display and prize-giving at St Georges, Tillydrone, Church in 1986.

Garthdee

Harlaw Academy pupils took the first step in helping to set up a Good Samaritans scheme in Garthee in 1976 by distributing a questionnaire in the area which asked people if they were interested in becoming street wardens and try to pinpoint where the old people are in the area. Pictured above are 10 of the pupils taking part in the operation. They are (left to right): Barbara Milne (15), Irene Anderson (16), Jennifer Smith (16), Susan Andrew (15), Hazel Paterson (15), Angela Reid (15), Dawn Moir (16), Helen Fyfe (15), Alison Tosh (16) and Carol Thomson (15).