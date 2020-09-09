Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

Aberdeen’s communities have seen some memorable moments over the years, from dramatic fires to visiting famous faces and sporting achievements.

Join us as we once again open our archives for a look back at moments in time from our suburbs over the years. What do you remember – and whose faces do you recognise?

Pittodrie

After a blaze broke out at Pittodrie Stadium in 1971, this is the moment firemaster John Donnachie grasped the Scottish Cup and saved it from the flames.

Bridge of Dee

The first race ever staged at the Bridge of Dee greyhound track took place on June 7 1933. The winner of the four-runner scratch event was 1-2 favourite Rimutaka.

Cults

This image shows contestants about to set off in 1974 on their 25-mile race from Cults as a lead up to the Scottish National cycling time trial championships being run by the Aberdeen Wheelers. The race was won by Sandy Lindsay (Deeside Thistle) in a personal best time of one hour and 38 seconds. Runner up was M Robertson (Deeside Thistle) in a time of one hour, four minutes and 27 seconds, while R Cowie (Aberdeen Wheelers) was third in a time of one hour, five minutes and nine seconds.

Seaton Park

The Seaton Park railway guard’s van was a popular spot for family fun. Here Mrs Sandra Tredinnick (right) and her sons Peter and Daniel and their aunt, Mrs Elsie Gardner, can be seen enjoying themselves in 1981.

Kingswells

Kingswells School pupils are shown how to lay kerb stones by Alex Murdoch, This was part of their environmental studies project in 1986.

Broad Street

A sunshine walkabout by the Queen in Broad Street during her Silver Jubilee in 1977 ensured that for many people in the crowd it was a day to remember. The impressive backdrop of Marischal College added grandeur to the scene.

Ruthrieston

This picture shows a British Restaurant van at Ruthrieston at the height of the Second World War in 1942. It offered two courses for 9d (4p) and three for 11d (just under 5p).

Northfield

Northfield Academy Hockey Team won the Scottish League Championship in 1961. From left – Hazel Farquhar, Dorothy Leith, Lesley Gray, Dyllis Oliver, Lorraine Black, Dorothy Bruce, Sandra Morrice, Jennifer Clark (captain), Kathleen Blair, Yvonne Sweeny and Margaret Kemp.

Fittie

Children play football between the washing poles at Footdee Mission Hall in 1963.

Craigiebuckler

Nine young Beavers were presented with certificates which proclaimed them honorary crew members of HMS Beaver, Royal Navy, at the scout hut in Craigiebuckler Drive in 1988. Taking their Beaver salute is Lt John Ruane of the Royal Navy recruiting office, Belmont Street, who handed over their certificates. Looking on is CPO Mike Wieck. The boys are David Clelland, Jeremy Garlick, Colin Marsh, John-Paul Ward, Stephen Gillespie, Ewan MacLeod, Michael Eng, Mark Stage and Paul Cheyne, all members of the 53rd Beavers.