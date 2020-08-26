Suburban memories of life in the Granite City

One of the great strengths of Aberdeen is the sense of community that shines through in every corner of the city.

From teens banding together to save Kaimhill Ski Slope to the excitement around Dons star Doug Rougvie opening the first building society cash machine in the Granite City, there are so many memories to be found in our archives. Join us for a look through some of the suburbs and communities of Aberdeen over the years.

Mastrick

Young Ryan Morris tries to balance on a unicycle helped by Max Beer of the Fools Gold Circus Training Group to the amusement of youngsters at the activities day and circus workshop at the Mastrick Community Centre in 1995.

Westburn Park

A fitting end to a long, cold winter as youngsters welcomed summer at Westburn Park with a splash-about in the paddling pool in May 1978.

Ferryhill

One of the attractions at the Ferryhill Community Council gala at Duthie Park in 1980 was the karate display by the Aberdeen Shotokan Centre. Sensei Ronnie Watt, left, is putting the youngsters through their paces.

Lang Stracht

Whitemyres House pictured in April 1964, the last survivor of the old properties which once dotted the landscape of the Lang Stracht and surrounding area. It has since been refurbished and extended.

Garthdee

Young members of Aberdeen Ski Club staged a protest over the building of the Asda superstore and petrol station next to the Kaimhill Ski Slope in October 1996. There were fears at the time that the facility would close to make way for the expansion of the store on Garthdee Road.

Sheddocksley

Getting some pennies back by handing over empty bottles to shop assistants, from left, Mrs Margaret Duncan and Mrs Mary Thom in McDermott’s shop at Regensburg Court/Springhill Road, Aberdeen, in 1978 were from left, Norman Gray, Iain Dyce and Lee Greig.

Dyce

Managing director of A J Beaton and Son, confectioners, Dyce, Alexander Beaton, checks out a massive export order of 400 tons of sweets for Denmark in 1975. His assistants are, from left, Sheila Thomson, Norah Black, Margaret Gray, Mina Angus, Beatrice Boyne, Ann Leslie, Margaret Keith and manager Alex Shepherd.

Union Street

Dons star Doug Rougvie cuts the tape to inaugurate the first building society cash machine in Aberdeen at the Leicester Building Society office on Union Street in 1984. Team-mate Stewart McKimmie, second left, and staff look on.

Seaton Park

Aberdeen University principal Prof George McNicol, centre, opens the replanted walled garden in Seaton Park in 1983. Lord Provost Alex Collie and the Lady Provost, front right, were also guests at the ceremony. Not that the garden was new as it is a listed building dating from the middle of the 18th century and built with local brick from the former Seaton Brickworks.

Woolmanhill

On their toes at the Drill Hall, Woolmanhill, in August 1972 were members of the English Folk-song and Dance Society during rehearsals for a series of nightly performances, in costume, in Union Terrace Gardens.