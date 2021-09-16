Stuck in Rent: I’m young, trustworthy and have a job so why can’t I buy a home?

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we live – and for some that means where we live.
While people are not exactly running for the hills, the housing market certainly indicates that those who can are heading for the outdoors.
Rural destinations like Perthshire, Aberdeenshire and The Highlands have become premium destinations…
… while others in city flats are selling up and moving out to somewhere with a garden and more open space.
