Spikkin Scots: How many of these Scots phrases do you know?

Think you ken your teuchters fae yer toonsers? Test your Scots with our brand new quiz

From dreich to drookit, the Scots language is wonderfully rich and incredibly varied. The different dialects stretch to all corners of the country, even to Ireland.

Bringing Scots Language to greater prominence

Even if you don’t hail from this country, chances are you’ll be aware of some Scots words. The success of shows such as Outlander and films like Trainspotting and Sunshine on Leith have brought the language to even greater prominence.

You might even have a novelty fridge magnet proclaiming how glaikit or gallus you are.

But there are plenty of words and phrases which are less commonly heard.

Whether you’re a native speaker, a visitor or merely have fond memories of your Doric grannie chattering away, test your Scots language knowledge with some of these challenging questions.