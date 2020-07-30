Scottish Tory leadership runners and riders in the race to succeed Jackson Carlaw

We take a look at the possible runners and riders in the race to succeed Jackson Carlaw as leader of the Scottish Conservative Party:

Douglas Ross

The Moray MP’s name was being linked with the vacancy almost immediately after news broke of Jackson Carlaw’s shock resignation, suggesting that he has the support of some senior figures in the party and is therefore the front-runner.

The 37-year-old former Fochabers-Lhanbryde councillor is widely known in Scotland for ousting former SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson in Moray at the 2017 election, and also for his part-time job as a high-level Scottish and European assistant football referee.

Having become under-secretary of state for Scotland, Mr Ross hit the headlines across the UK in May when he became the first minister to resign in protest at the UK Government’s handling of the row over Dominic Cummings’ trips from London to Durham during lockdown.

His willingness to take such a stance could be attractive to the Scottish Conservatives if they are keen to distance themselves further from unpopular policies being pursued by party colleagues at 10 Downing Street and Westminster.

But Mr Ross is an MP, and the centre of Scottish politics is at Holyrood. This complicates his potential bid, as he may have to attempt to switch parliaments next year if he lands the leadership job.

Liam Kerr

The 45-year-old became deputy leader of the Scottish Conservatives last year, alongside Annie Wells, and could feel ready to take the next step.

An employment lawyer before his election as a north-east regional list MSP in 2016, Mr Kerr has held the key justice brief for the Holyrood party since 2017.

Donald Cameron

The Highlands and Islands MSP became shadow finance secretary earlier this year and is considered to be a key figure in the Holyrood group, leading a recent policy review for the party ahead of next year’s election.

An advocate until his election in 2016, Mr Cameron is the son of the Donald Cameron 27th Lochiel, chief of the Clan Cameron, and was educated at Harrow School, a background that might count against the 43-year-old in a leadership contest.

Annie Wells

The Glasgow MSP is the party’s other deputy leader, alongside Mr Kerr. A former retail manager at Marks & Spencer, her background differs from some of her colleagues, which could prove to be an advantage for a party seeking a broader appeal beyond its traditional support.

Michelle Ballantyne

A former councillor in the Borders, the South Scotland MSP is considered to be on the right-wing of the party and loyal to Boris Johnson. She stood against Jackson Carlaw in the last leadership election, winning 24% of the vote, and could try again.

Ruth Davidson

She only left the job last year, resigning for personal and political reasons, but could the party’s former leader be poised to make a shock return? Unlikely, but there was speculation on Thursday night that Ms Davidson could temporarily lead the party in Holyrood until Mr Ross was able to take over after next year’s election.