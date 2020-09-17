Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross confident top Scots lawyer can be replaced

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said he is confident that a new Advocate General for Scotland can be appointed.

Lord Keen resigned from his post yesterday over the UK Government’s plan to ditch the Brexit divorce deal.

He was deeply unhappy after ministers admitted some of the provisions in the UK Internal Market Bill would breach international law.

There are concerns that he will be difficult to replace due to the seemingly illegal nature of the bill.

However, Moray MP and leader of the Scottish Conservatives Mr Ross is confident a good replacement will be installed in the role.

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland, he said: “There will be a number of people put forward for the position, which is an important one to ensure we get good people in to give legal advice to the government and take on the important role.

“I would like to thank Lord Keen for his service not just to this government but previous governments and for what he has done for Scotland over the last five years.”

The search for Lord Keen’s successor is complicated due to the controversy of the bill.

The Scottish Legal News has said that supporting the bill is endorsing reckless and lawless behaviour that will tarnish Britain’s reputation and those associated with it.

When pressed on who could replace Lord Keen in the role, Mr Ross claimed he was confident there was a “range of good candidates.”

He added: “I’m not going to name names on the radio but I believe that there are a number of people qualified to replace Lord Keen.

“He’s done an excellent job in government and it’s an important role.

“I think there will be a number of good candidates for the government to look at to replace him as Advocate General for Scotland.”