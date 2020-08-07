Scottish celebrity chef pays visit to Japanese restaurant ahead of Aberdeen lockdown restrictions

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Tony Singh was spotted in a city centre venue earlier this week.

Tony Singh MBE who is best known for appearing in the TV show The Incredible Spice Men paid a trip to Aberdeen just before lockdown measures were enforced.

John Jones, owner of popular Japanese restaurant Yatai Izakaya in Aberdeen had reopened his venue recently in accordance with government guidelines after offering takeaway to his loyal customers for the past three months.

Now, due to restrictions, John has had to revert back to offering takeaway at his Langstane Place-based eatery, something he has refined throughout the lockdown period.

Ordering the venue’s popular soft shell crabs, Tony also took home a range of tuna and salmon sashimi, pork belly skewers, back pepper ribs, deep fried soy and ginger chicken, sea brean crudo and wok fried kimchi mussels to enjoy.

This is not the first time John and Tony have crossed paths as the celebrity chef presented him with the Oriental Restaurant of the year 2009 award at the first Scottish Restaurant Awards.

He said: “He’s actually a friend of one of my oldest regular customers and he’s a very nice guy and loves our food!

“Tony had planned to eat in the restaurant, but decided to order takeaway instead. He said the soft shell crabs were the best.

“It was great to see him again as he presented us with our first ever national award many year’s ago. I hope that he will come back up to Aberdeen when it is safe so that we can chat and drink some sake together.”