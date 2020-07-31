Scots told to scrap non-essential travel plans to coronavirus hotspots in north of England

People travelling to northern England for non-essential reasons have been “strongly advised” to cancel their plans following a spike in coronavirus cases.

Travel between Scotland and Greater Manchester, East Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire facing new lockdown restrictions should only be undertaken if “absolutely essential”, the Scottish Government has said.

Anyone currently in the affected areas does not need to return to Scotland early but should be “extra vigilant” in monitoring for symptoms and follow existing guidance both during their stay and when they return come.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government’s resilience committee to discuss and update from the prime minister on the decision to introduce new measures to control the spread of Covid-19 in the affected areas.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I’m grateful to the prime minister for the update on the recent developments in the North West of England and all four nations agreed on the importance of sharing localised information as we work together to continue to suppress the virus.

“We have always been clear that localised flare ups are likely as we continue to suppress the virus but by responding quickly and appropriately, we can limit the effect these have on wider transmission.

“I strongly advise anyone planning to travel to areas affected in the north of England, or anyone planning to travel to Scotland from those same areas, to cancel their plans.

“Anyone whose travel is essential should follow public health advice at all times, including the Facts guidance, and remain extra vigilant in monitoring for symptoms.”

The full list of affected areas includes the City of Manchester, Trafford, Stockport, Oldham, Bury, Wigan, Bolton, Tameside, Rochdale and Salford.

Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendie, Rossendale, Bradford, Caderdale and Kirklees are also included.