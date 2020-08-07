Recipe: This lush chocolate bueno dessert is any chocolate lover’s dream

If you’re looking for an indulgent dessert, this chocolate bueno-inspired dessert might just be the ticket.
When it comes to eating out, there’s always room for something sweet.
And for me, usually that comes in the form of something extra chocolatey and extra gooey.
For those who also enjoy the sweeter things in life, Pineapple Grill and Seafood restaurant at Meldrum House Country Hotel has the perfect chocolate dessert recipe which is bound to leave your dinner guests “ooh”ing and “ahh”ing.
Made with rich dark chocolate, whipping cream, salted caramel balls and sugar to name only a few ingredients, this indulgent dish is bound to bring a little bit of luxury to your dining or kitchen table.
Serving eight, this recipe is easily adapted, or is perfect as it is for a socially-distanced dinner party.
Chocolate Bueno
(Serves 8)
Ingredients
- 175g of dark chocolate
- 50g of egg yolk
- 25g of sugar
- 125ml of whipping cream
- 125ml of milk
- 60g praline
- 75ml of whipping cream
- 8 x salted caramel balls
Method
- For the chocolate bueno, melt 175g dark chocolate in a bain marie. Cream the egg and sugar together in a large bowl.
- In a pan, boil the whipping cream, praline paste and the milk together and pour onto the egg mixture. Return to the heat and cook until thickened, or until the mixture coats the back of a spoon (80˚C).
- Whip 75ml of whipping cream to soft peaks. Place the chocolate into a blender and blitz, slowly add the warm custard mix until all is incorporated and smooth. Pour the mix into a clean bowl. Allow to cool sightly before folding in the whipped cream. Pour half way up into the moulds.
- Make a well in the middle of each mould fill with a ball of salted caramel. Fill the moulds the rest of the way up with the bueno mixture and leave to set in the fridge.
