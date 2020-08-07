Recipe: This lush chocolate bueno dessert is any chocolate lover’s dream

If you’re looking for an indulgent dessert, this chocolate bueno-inspired dessert might just be the ticket.

When it comes to eating out, there’s always room for something sweet.

And for me, usually that comes in the form of something extra chocolatey and extra gooey.

For those who also enjoy the sweeter things in life, Pineapple Grill and Seafood restaurant at Meldrum House Country Hotel has the perfect chocolate dessert recipe which is bound to leave your dinner guests “ooh”ing and “ahh”ing.

Made with rich dark chocolate, whipping cream, salted caramel balls and sugar to name only a few ingredients, this indulgent dish is bound to bring a little bit of luxury to your dining or kitchen table.

Serving eight, this recipe is easily adapted, or is perfect as it is for a socially-distanced dinner party.

Chocolate Bueno

(Serves 8)

Ingredients

175g of dark chocolate

50g of egg yolk

25g of sugar

125ml of whipping cream

125ml of milk

60g praline

75ml of whipping cream

8 x salted caramel balls

Method