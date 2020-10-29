North-east moves to Tier 2, Tier 1 for north and Moray: The new rules around pubs, restaurants and socialising

With a new five-tier system coming into place from Monday, hospitality firms are now gearing up for the new rules. Here, we break down what to expect.

The first minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire will move to Level 2, under the new five-tier system for Scotland, with the Highlands, Orkney, Shetland, the Western Isles and Moray moving to Level 1.

The central belt and Dundee will see Level 3 restrictions imposed.

Level 2 status (the third highest of the five tiers) will be similar to the current arrangements with time restrictions on hospitality still applying – but alcohol will be permitted to be sold indoors with a main meal until 8pm. Outdoors the curfew would be extended to 10.30pm.

Takeaways and deliveries of both alcohol and food will continue as per the current arrangements.

Level 1 restrictions mean alcohol will be permitted to be served indoors without ordering a main meal, with a curfew closing time of 10.30pm.

When it comes to socialising, the current measures will remain in place – so no indoor mixing at home beyond those already living in a household, and only up to six people from two households are permitted to meet outside and in hospitality settings.

In its Strategic Framework document, the Scottish Government offers the following explanation around “Level 2 and 3” restrictions.

“Within Levels 2 and 3, we would expect to see an increased incidence of the virus, with multiple clusters and increased community transmission. There would be a graduated series of protective measures to tackle the virus, focusing on key areas of risk – broadly, indoor settings where household mixing takes place with less, or less well-observed, physical distancing and mitigations. The measures would be intended to be in place for relatively short periods (2-4 weeks), and only for as long as required to get the virus down to a low, sustainable level.”

