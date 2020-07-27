North-east man: I tried to commit suicide four times but talking to someone got me on the road to recovery

There has been a surge of people contacting mental health support services since the start of lockdown. Sheanne Mulholland spoke to a young man who tried to commit suicide four times but says he is now

on the road to recovery

Most of his friends were having the time of their life, touring student bars and enjoying new experiences in their first year at university.

But things were very different for 18-year-old Jake Chapman, from Durris.

Within a six-month period he had been diagnosed with severe depression and anxiety, tried to take his own life four times, been in and out of hospital and became addicted to hard drugs.

However, intervention from his parents, medical and psychiatric assistance and support from mental health group Man Chat helped him get back on track.

Jake, now 20, says he’s never felt better. With his mental health under control, he has a job, a girlfriend and his relationship with his parents is “stronger than ever”.

Jake was just 13 when he first experienced symptoms of depression, but it would be another five years before he discovered he had the condition.

He said: “I was crying uncontrollably for no reason and had anxiety about how people viewed me.

“I tried to reach out to people around me and made attempts to tell them how I was feeling but it was played off as teenage hormones – not intentionally, just because they didn’t know much about mental health issues.

“Because I didn’t get much of a response, I disguised how I was feeling and convinced myself it was the way I was.”

Jake learned to suppress his emotions to the point where he says he stopped feeling anything at all.

However, he could not suppress the stress, due to the amount of pressure he put on himself to get good grades at school while competing at a semi-professional level of orienteering. By age 16 he was world school champion in orienteering and training up to 10 times a week, on top of his school work.

After finishing school, Jake went on to study mechanical engineering at university in Edinburgh, moving out of his family home for the first time.

He was introduced to drugs and took cannabis and MDMA at parties.

He says his poor mental health led him to become addicted to drugs very easily.

Within months Jake hit rock bottom and, at the age of 18, was admitted to hospital following a suicide attempt.

He said: “I was told I had serious mental health issues and diagnosed with severe depression and mild anxiety.

“My friends from uni would come visit me in hospital, then go back to Edinburgh, living their best life as they say. I saw everyone else having fun and moving on and I felt stuck.”

Jake left university and moved home with his parents. He began using cocaine and ketamine daily, occasionally dabbling in heroin and anything else he could “get his hands on”.

Jake attempted suicide on another three occasions within a six-month period from his first suicide attempt and was regularly self-harming.

He said: “My parents had no experience with mental health so they weren’t sure how to support me.”

They felt unable to leave him at home on his own or to trust him to do everyday tasks alone.

After the fourth attempt to take his own life, Jake attended one of the first community groups in Aberdeen organised by comedian Wray Thomson, called Man Chat.

Over time, and after regularly attending these groups, Jake slowly regained his feeling of self-worth and stopped self-harming.

Willingness to get off drugs came after attending a Man Chat meet-up high on drugs and being pulled out and given a pep talk by Wray.

Jake said: “I can’t speak highly enough of Wray. He is the reason I got off drugs, he gave me the will to do it.”

It took another six months after that pep talk for Jake to get clean and for his mental health to stabilise.

He began to make plans, realising there was much he had yet to experience.

He now has a full-time job, is in a happy relationship with his girlfriend and is emotionally preparing himself to take the next step and move out of his parents’ home.

Jake said: “There wasn’t one particular point that things changed, it was a slow process.

“The feeling of emptiness dissipated over time and I had moments where I actually felt happy instead of pretending to be happy.”

Jake says that opening up and talking to people around him about his mental health was the first thing that kick-started his recovery.

And he urges anyone struggling with their own mental health to do the same.

Jake said: “It’s not a one day fix and what works for one person will not work for everyone, but being open about your feelings and talking to people can be the first step to getting better.

“Going outside, doing exercise, staying busy and keeping in touch with friends can also really help.

“I doesn’t sound like much but these things can make a big difference.”

Helpline phone numbers: