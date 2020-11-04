Nicola Sturgeon warns the ‘integrity’ of US democracy is at stake in election battle

Nicola Sturgeon has warned that the integrity US democracy is at stake as the country enters a “crucial” few hours and days.

After Donald Trump made allegations of “fraud” and signalled that he was preparing to go to the Supreme Court over the presidential election result, the first minister urged Republicans who “understand the importance” of democratic integrity to make their voices heard.

With votes still being counted Mr Trump and his Democratic Party challenger Joe Biden were locked in a tight race for the White House this morning, after the Republicans outperformed expectations and polls.

Both presidential candidates have declared that they expect to win, fuelling fears that the result could be challenged in the courts.

On social media, Ms Sturgeon said: “The ‘good luck, America’ sentiment of last night seems even more apposite this morning.

“Crucial hours and days ahead for the integrity of US democracy. Let’s hope we start to hear the voices of republicans who understand the importance of that.”

The SNP leader had said earlier that the result of the contest would “matter to the whole world”.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard also commented on Mr Trump’s suggestion that he could seek to halt the counting of remaining votes.

“This is a deeply alarming development and will spark fears at home and abroad that Donald Trump is seeking to subvert democracy,” he said.

“Joe Biden is absolutely correct to say that it is not for any candidate to declare themselves as the winner, before the full democratic process has been completed.

“I extend my solidarity to those standing against this threat to the democracy.”